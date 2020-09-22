WARDEN, Maureen Elizabeth "Marty" Maureen E. Warden, age 72, passed away in peace and comfort on September 18, 2020, surrounded by her family in Lakeway, Texas. An Austin, Texas native, Marty's life revolved around spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling the United States and Mexico with her friends, country dancing, playing bingo with her mother and sisters, and attending Chili cook-offs. A majority of these things were put aside as soon as she met her first grandchild. Her love for all 4 of her grandchildren became her entire reason for living a long and healthy life. She had a great sense of humor, loved to socialize, was caring, kind-hearted, tender, and always there for you when needed. As long as your house had air conditioning or your yard had shade, a tasty beverage, and a chair she would be there with her dog Rusty, and bring plenty of conversation and laughter. Her talents in the kitchen and the garden were unmatched. She could make an entire delicious meal out of bread heels and beans or grow a plumeria out of a concrete block. Her ability to be attentive, compassionate, and considerate echoed throughout her personality and it showed by the people and friends that surrounded her. Marty is preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Dorothy Acosta. She is survived by her sons: Jeff Warden and his wife April, Jack Lunday and his wife Ruth, her two brothers: Richard Acosta, Danny Acosta and his wife Sandra, Maureen's three sisters: Doris Lener and husband Lee, Shirley Stoley and husband Robert, Susie Alvarez and her husband Paul and longtime friend Mark Friar. She is also survived by four grandchildren whom she loved very much: Dalton Lunday- wife Julianne, Alyssa Lunday, and Jonathan and Avery Warden, and her newest love, great-granddaughter Murphee Lunday. Marty thrived when surrounded by family and friends and she will be missed by so many. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, TX. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
