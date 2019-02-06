|
|
HAWKINS, Maurice Maurice Hawkins, of Austin, died Saturday, February 2nd . He was born in Austin, TX on December 9, 1936, a son of the late Floyd Hawkins and Annie Mae Bunton. Maurice retired after 30 years of service from Austin Chemical/Pollock Papers. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 1:00 PM on today, Thursday, February 7th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered 9AM to 11 AM to 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX . Graveside Services to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Maurice's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019