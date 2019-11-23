|
|
HOOD, Maurice "Maury", John Maurice "Maury" John Hood died November 17, 2019 at his home on Whidbey Island. His death was from complications related to pulmonary arterial hypertension. Maury's life can best be described as one of unending curiosity, creativity, and a life-long desire to be the leader of the pack. His 84 years of life were filled with his pursuit of being president of any group he joined so as he often said, "I could just point to what needed to be done and everyone else would do it." He was an outstanding delegator, negotiator, mediator and one who asked before telling. In Austin, Maury built homes and developed subdivisions. He received the Austin Builders Association Distinguished Excellence Award for his service in several capacities, including Association president. His proudest career accomplishment came as president of Jester Development Corporation., where he oversaw the development of an 820-acre, 1400-plus home subdivision in Northwest Austin called Jester Estates. In the spring when the bluebonnets are in bloom, Maury's family and friends will gather at Riverbend Memorial Gardens in Austin, Texas, to witness Maury's final move. Please join us for a champagne toast to this beloved man as Maury's urn, a bust he sculpted of himself, is buried beneath his River Rock headstone, which was purposely situated within haunting distance of Jester Estates. In lieu of flowers, Maury requested your help in ensuring the future education of deserving Washington State University Engineering and Architectural School students by making a donation to the Class of '59's scholarship fund. Contact Bridget Pilcher (509-335-0144), WSU College of Engineering and Architecture, PO Box 642250, Pullman, WA 99164-2250 to discuss the best way to make your donation. Family and friends are encouraged to visit www.whidbeymemorial.com for a complete obituary and to share condolences and memories.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 23, 2019