BENNIGHT, Maurice Lloyd Maurice Lloyd Bennight, 88, of Bastrop, Texas was called to his eternal rest Thursday, May 23, 2019. Maurice was born June 23, 1930 in Bastrop, Texas to Joe Wortham Bennight amd Maggie Rae (Rathman) Bennight. He Lived his life in Bastrop where he was a rancher until his death. Maurice and Marlene Moore were married on July 4, 1950. They lived in Smithville where he worked for the railroad and she for the telephone company. After a short stay in Smithville, Maurice and Marlene made teir permanent home in Bastrop. Maurice made a living ranchig. He had a love and an eye for a good cow and good horse. Maurice is survived is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Marlene; daugher sue Morris and husband Joe; daughter Janet Staton and husband Doug; son Bubba Bennight and wife Natalie; six grandchildren, phillip Morris and wife Karen; Cole Staton and wife Jaime; Cade Staton and wife Katherine; Peyton Bennight, Bailey Bennight and Brody Bennight; five great grandchildren; Lettie Morris, Braxton and Brant Staton, ryan and Courtney Staton. He is also Survived by sister Mary Jo Steward and husband Don and nephew Allen Stewart wife Crystal; sister Francis Uzzell, niece Deborah Berrera and husband Roque as well as numerous extended family and friends. Maurice was preceded in death by his mother. Maggie Rae Bennight; Joe Wortham Bennight.