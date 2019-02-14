MAGIDS, Maury Lenard Maury Lenard Magids, born April 13, 1964 died February 11, 2019. Maury is survived by his wife Lanette; his children: William, Brooke, Marin and his step children, Lauren, Macey and Cade Matthews; his mother Judy Magids; his sisters: Fonda Weiss (Andrew) & Fredell Schnee (Douglas) and the mother of his children Lisa Michaux. He was predeceased by his father Samuel Magids. Psalm 73:26 My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Few men love their wife and children as he did. He looked forward to every moment he could spend with them. Family was where he wanted to be. Talking, laughing, doing, exploring. Extended family, family, friends, neighbors, employees were all welcomed into his over flowing spirit of joy and his love for Jesus. Maury loved his church family at Life Austin and worshiping with them on Sundays was a highlight of his week. His life print will be forever etched on the foundations of his church. He was also passionate about Kids Outdoor Zone (KOZ). He loved the mission and talking about Jesus with kids in the outdoors. As one of the board members he worked tirelessly to grow the program. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Kids Outdoor Zone (KOZ) www.KidsOutdoorZone.com (501c3 Non-Profit) A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 15, at Life Austin Church at 8901 TX Hwy 71, Austin, Texas 78735 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary