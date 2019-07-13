FARISS, Max Augustine Max A. Fariss passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 88 years. His son Scott Fariss said that Max died peacefully in his sleep shortly after declaring that he was "going to play tennis." Born and raised in Giddings, Texas, Max was one of ten children of Robert and Elsie Fariss, who emphasized high achievement in academics, sports and music, religious study, and civic duty. Max took those values to heart, and together with his significant work ethic, worked his way through Blinn Junior College and the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Although quickly hired by Phillips Petroleum Company, his employment was delayed by service in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, Max continued in the Air Force Reserves and worked at Phillips, attending law school in the evenings, until 1958, when he moved his young family back to Texas. Settling in Austin with his wife and infant daughter, Max began working in the Right of Way Division of the Texas Highway Department, specializing in eminent domain and the acquisition of land for the state highway system for 35 years, a time when Texas was developing the largest highway system in the country. Max was a longtime member and contributor to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Austin, serving for many years on the Board of Elders. After the move back to Texas, he bought property outside of Giddings and began a ranching business, which he continued until last year. When oil companies began to lease land in the area in the 1970's, Max was instrumental in empowering low-income residents in the area who did not know how to advocate for their rights. Max is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lanette (nee Faske), daughter Stephanie (Paul Pendler) and son Scott (Marie Wilt), sisters Elsie Bob and Emily Kinney (Robert) and brother Jack (Pat), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his siblings William, Robert, Esther Maureen Ammons, David and Ira, and brother-in-law Milford Faske. Visitation will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cook Walden Funeral home. A Funeral Service in memory of Max will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St Paul Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at the family plot in Giddings, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 13, 2019