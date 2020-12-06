WERKENTHIN JR., Max J. 1928 2020 Max J. Werkenthin Jr. passed away peacefully at age 92 on the afternoon of Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home in Austin, Texas, the town where he lived all his life. Blessed with a calm and kind disposition, Max is now in a better place reunited with his beloved wife Vivian, his sister Snookie and brothers Fred and Conrad. On January 9, 1928, Max was born to Max J. Werkenthin and Louise Bohn Werkenthin at the old Seton Infirmary in Austin. Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed the companionship of nineteen first cousins in the Bohn family, most living near his first home at 303 East 15th Street. The Bohn cousins remained close for life. Five generations of the Bohn family, including Max, have been members of Austin Saengerrunde, a German singing club and social organization founded in 1879, the oldest ethnic organization in Austin. Max attended John B. Winn Elementary, University Junior High, and Austin High School, graduating in 1945. He graduated from The University of Texas with a BBA in 1949. At UT he was active in intramural sports for his fraternity Delta Tau Delta, winning many championship medals. Max was a talented swimmer and held an intramural record for fastest breaststroke performance in Gregory Gym for several years. While at UT, Max met fellow student Vivian Marie Adkins at a party. Vivian always said it was love at first sight. They married in 1948 at old St. Martin's Lutheran Church and moved into their first home at 303 East 15th Street. They relocated to the Crestview neighborhood to raise their two children, Max III and Marie, and in 1958 the family moved to Western Trails in South Austin, where their children completed public school. Max followed the lead of his father and his uncle Bernie, both actuaries, in becoming an insurance professional. He started in sales for Prudential, then moved to administration with Austin Life, Security National and National Western Life. Later, he joined the Texas Insurance Board as an actuarial examiner, retiring from State service after many decades of employment. He always enjoyed boating, and as a teenager could be seen zooming up Lake Austin in one of the earliest speedboats on the lake. Max began bowling as a teen with his parents at Saengerrunde Bowling Lanes and was an avid League Bowler for many decades. Collecting U. S. stamps was a lifelong hobby encouraged by his father. He loved reading sea adventure novels, and his favorites were the Hornblower stories. Max and Vivian enjoyed participating in activities of the Austin Jaycees and the Austin Power Squadron boating club, where they developed many lifelong friendships. They loved to dance, and they were good at it. Friends admiringly called them "Marge and Gower." Max was a member of the Board of Directors of the Austin Jaycees, served as a Deacon and Elder for St. John's Presbyterian Church, and served the Austin Power Squadron in many offices, including Commander in 1989-90. Lake Austin was a special place for Max and Vivian, and they shared a half-century of unforgettable weekends with their children and extended family at the Werkenthin Lake Place. Those were truly golden days to be cherished forever. When their granddaughter Courtney was born with cerebral palsy, Max and Vivian became loving caregivers for Courtney while their daughter Marie was teaching elementary school. Courtney would never talk or walk, but her disabilities didn't keep her from enjoying her life to the fullest thanks to the love and care provided by her mother Marie and her grandparents Max and Vivian. Max and Vivian were joyfully married for over 70 years. Max was predeceased by Vivian who passed away on September 28, 2019 and granddaughter Courtney Marie Long who passed away at age 35 on March 8, 2019. Max is survived by his son Max J. Werkenthin III and his wife Karen Werkenthin and his daughter Marie Werkenthin Long. Max's grandchildren and their spouses are Max J. Werkenthin IV and his wife Melissa Werkenthin and Kylee Long Snodgrass and her husband Ken Snodgrass. Max's great-grandchildren are Sophia Louise Werkenthin, Max Roman William Werkenthin, and Emmarie Rose Snodgrass. The Werkenthin family is grateful to the staff at Brookdale at Home for the gracious care provided to Max during his last months. And a special thank-you goes to his excellent hospice nurses Gwen Edwards and Krisha Cook of Encompass Home Care and Hospice for their kindness and their expert care for Max. The family is holding no public service or celebration at this time because of the COVID pandemic. Friends desiring to honor Max with a memorial gift may consider a donation to Austin Pets Alive or Austin Humane Society. Max always loved his doggies.



