Max Ray Ladusch

Max Ray Ladusch Obituary
LADUSCH, Max Ray Max Ray Ladusch of Manchaca, Texas passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 86. A native of East Austin, Max served in the US Army before proudly joining IBEW Local 520, becoming the Business Manager and International Representative until his retirement. Max is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marsha, stepson Steve Schroeter, daughter Laurie Terrell, grandchildren Sienna, Buck, Shelby, Kennedy and Emma. Max loved his union, being a Yellow Dog Democrat, hunting and fishing almost as much as he loved his family. A private funeral will be held at Live Oak cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
