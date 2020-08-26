KROSCHEL, Max William April 25, 1983 - August 24, 2020 "Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love Him." James 1:12 ESV Max William Kroschel, beloved husband, father, son, brother and loyal friend, died Monday morning, August 24, 2020, at Seton Medical Center, Austin, Texas, from complications of metastatic gallbladder cancer. A diagnosis he received on May 8, 2020. He was 37 years old. He is survived by his devoted wife Cara, children, Max. Jr. and Harper Grace, parents, Forrest T. Kroschel, Sr., and Melanie Castellow, Hallettsville, Texas, Sue and James W. Orr, Austin, Texas, siblings, Forrest T. Kroschel, Jr. and wife, Meredith, Steven Orr and wife, Kay, Cara Shockley and husband, Jake, Cadee Castellow, and numerous other friends and extended family members. Fifth-generation Texan, Max graduated Westwood High School in 2001, and later, Texas Tech University in 2006 with a bachelor's of science in Wildlife and Fishery Management. Following graduation, Max traveled to Carrizo Springs to manage a portion of the San Pedro Ranch. There he served as wildlife manager, hunting guide, and during the non-game seasons, cowboy. An avid outdoorsman, Max cherished the time he spent with his friends hunting waterfowl on the playa lakes of West Texas and fishing the Laguna Madre off the Texas Gulf Coast. His contacts on the San Pedro introduced him to the business of commercial real estate and land development, leading to his return to Austin as a commercial broker. He met his wife in 2007 and together, in 2012, they welcomed Max, Jr. and Harper Grace, fraternal twins. Max gave all of himself to being a father and a husband, sitting down to each day like a man at breakfast, principled and pure he marched toward the sound of the cannons into the final hour of his life. Handsome with a crisp autumn smile, the most cloudy of days made fairer by his company felt forever in our hearts if no longer seen. Max was the best of us, and his death leaves an empty place against the sky. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Coastal Conservation Association Texas Fish Hatchery, 6919 Port West Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77024, or to Texas Tech University College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources for the scholarship fund in the name of Max William Kroschel, Wildlife and Fishery Management Program, P.O. Box 42123, Lubbock, Texas 79409-2123. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish North Chapel, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas, followed by an additional service on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hallettsville, Texas, with interment at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.