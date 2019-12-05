|
RAMIREZ-ROJAS, Maximino Our Beloved Maximino Ramirez-Rojas, age 71, of Austin, Texas, was called Home on Friday, November 29, 2019. Mr. Ramirez retired from the City of Austin & Seton after having served his community for over 20 years. Max was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years Mary Margaret Ramirez; father, Juan Ramirez; brothers, Robert Ramirez, Juan Ramirez, Jose Ramirez, and Juan Ramirez; and sisters, Maria de la Luz Ramirez and Maria Louisa Ramirez. He is survived by his mother, Norberta Ramirez; children: John (Stephanie) Ramirez, Max Ramirez Jr., and Paul Ramirez; grandson Jaxson Maximino Ramirez; siblings: Antonio Ramirez, Goyo Ramirez, Gerado Ramirez, Ma. Guadalupe Ramirez Rojas, and Ma. Emma Ramirez Rojas; as well as other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Scripture Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019