TUTTLE, Maxine Baty Maxine Baty Tuttle died peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Austin at the age of 92. She was born in Freestone, Texas on December 29, 1927 to H.L. and Donie Baty. She grew up in Buffalo, Texas until she came to the University of Texas in 1945. She barely made it to town when she met Frank Tuttle, a veteran returning from WWII, ready to start his education. From that point on, Maxine admirably played the roles of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, home-room mother, and den mother for the rest of her life. And she still found time to teach five-year old children Sunday School, and join the DAR and several bridge clubs throughout the years. She was an excellent homemaker, seamstress, and quilter. Maxine was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church since 1946, and served as a Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher to many children. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons, Franklin Tuttle (Gail) and Terry Tuttle (Danna), grandchildren Norma Lisa Abegg (Scott), Trey Tuttle, Lee Tuttle, and Danielle Tuttle, as well as great-grandchildren Robert, Michael and Allison Abegg. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Northwest Hills, as well as Brookdale Hospice in her final days. Funeral service will be held at 10am, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hyde Park Baptist Church, 3901 Speedway, Austin, TX 78751. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to Hyde Park Baptist Church or the charity of your choice
. Maxine will be laid to rest in Freestone, Texas next to her husband and parents.