PITTMAN, Maxine Bedford Maxine Bedford Pittman was born on September 26, 1930 on a ranch in Llano County, Texas. She died peacefully with full assurance of her eternal home with Jesus Christ on the evening of June 14, 2019. Parents, Ona and Leslie Bedford and sister, Arlene, welcomed her to ranch life. Maxine graduated from Llano High School. Upon graduation, Maxine attended the Nixon-Clay School of Business in Austin, Texas and began work at the State Capital. While working at the capital she met and married Kenneth Wayne Pittman, her husband for the next fifty- two years. Five years later, Kenneth and Maxine welcomed their first daughter, Karen Lee Pittman McDonald. At that time, Maxine became a full time homemaker. In 1962, another daughter, Kendra Pittman Powell was born. Maxine served the Austin community for thirty- two years as a volunteer with Saint David's Hospital and played a very active role in the activities of her daughters and their education. In 1984, Maxine and Kenneth became grandparents welcoming the first of four grandchildren: Kendall Scott McDonald, Kelley Ann McDonald, Kathryn Bedford Powell Bryant, Clynton Hodges Powell. They enjoyed a busy life attending basketball games, swim meets, dance competitions and football and baseball games. Maxine and Kenneth traveled and enjoyed building businesses in Austin and the Hill Country before their retirement. Maxine was a member of the Northwest Hills United Methodist Church. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Ona Bedford; her husband Kenneth Wayne Pittman; and her sister, Arlene Bedford Miller. Maxine is survived by daughter, Karen Lee Pittman McDonald (Paul), grandson; Kendall Scott McDonald (Lindsey), Kelley Ann McDonald; and great grandchildren, Shiloh, Abby, Elizabeth, Sarah and Sabrina. Daughter, Kendra Pittman Powell (Joe); granddaughter, Kathryn Bedford Powell Bryant (Noel); great grandchildren, Lucy and Mollie, and grandson; Clynton Hodges Powell. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kingsland Community Cemetery, 435 Skyview, Kingsland, Texas 78639. The family wishes to thank all the staff of the Village at the Triangle and Halcyon Hospice for their loving care. A special thank-you for Joel Quade (soloist) and Noel Bryant. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish North Chapel, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78705. A private family burial will be at the Kingsland Cemetery, Kingsland, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 18, 2019