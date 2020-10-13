MONTEITH, Maxine Bryant Maxine Bryant Monteith of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. She was born March 29, 1927 to Eddie and Ruth Glover Bryant in Kingsland, Arkansas. She graduated from Kingsland High School in 1945 after attending Pine Bluff High School for two years. Maxine worked for Illinois Bell and Southwestern Bell from 1945 to 1983. She met and married Robert (Bob) Edward Monteith in 1950 while he was a Staff Sargent stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. Maxine and Bob settled in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where they raised two sons, Bobby born in 1951 and Mark in 1959. She was a member of the Manchaca United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas since 2013 and First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff since1958. Maxine relocated to Austin, Texas in 2013 to be near her son Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, her parents Edward M. and Ruth Glover Bryant, sons Bobby and Mark, sisters Jeanette Long, Mildred DeJarnette Womble, R. Pauline Camper, a brother James Bryant, and a great nephew Ryan Clark. She is survived by daughter-in-law Brenda Monteith (Mark) of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren Laurel Stricklin (Beau), of Boerne, Texas; Melinda Crockom of Austin, Texas; Bryant Monteith (Jenna) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; Blake Monteith (Alyssa) of Cypress, Texas; and Megan Terry (Arlington) of Newnan, Georgia. She is survived by fifteen great grandchildren, Paris, Elvis, Tucker, and Sailor Stricklin; Aiden, Hunter and Athena Crockom; Mollie and Jack Monteith; Corbin, Logan and Heath Monteith; Natalie, Arlie and Evangeline Terry; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Ralph Robinson and Son, Pine Bluff, Arkansas followed by graveyard services at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff. Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com