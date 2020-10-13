1/1
Maxine Bryant Monteith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONTEITH, Maxine Bryant Maxine Bryant Monteith of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. She was born March 29, 1927 to Eddie and Ruth Glover Bryant in Kingsland, Arkansas. She graduated from Kingsland High School in 1945 after attending Pine Bluff High School for two years. Maxine worked for Illinois Bell and Southwestern Bell from 1945 to 1983. She met and married Robert (Bob) Edward Monteith in 1950 while he was a Staff Sargent stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. Maxine and Bob settled in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where they raised two sons, Bobby born in 1951 and Mark in 1959. She was a member of the Manchaca United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas since 2013 and First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff since1958. Maxine relocated to Austin, Texas in 2013 to be near her son Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, her parents Edward M. and Ruth Glover Bryant, sons Bobby and Mark, sisters Jeanette Long, Mildred DeJarnette Womble, R. Pauline Camper, a brother James Bryant, and a great nephew Ryan Clark. She is survived by daughter-in-law Brenda Monteith (Mark) of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren Laurel Stricklin (Beau), of Boerne, Texas; Melinda Crockom of Austin, Texas; Bryant Monteith (Jenna) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; Blake Monteith (Alyssa) of Cypress, Texas; and Megan Terry (Arlington) of Newnan, Georgia. She is survived by fifteen great grandchildren, Paris, Elvis, Tucker, and Sailor Stricklin; Aiden, Hunter and Athena Crockom; Mollie and Jack Monteith; Corbin, Logan and Heath Monteith; Natalie, Arlie and Evangeline Terry; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Ralph Robinson and Son, Pine Bluff, Arkansas followed by graveyard services at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff. Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Ralph Robinson & Son Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralph Robinson & Son Inc
807 Cherry St
Pine Bluff, AR 71601
(870) 534-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph Robinson & Son Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved