|
|
STEVENS, Maxine Fowler Maxine Fowler Stevens of The Woodlands, TX, formerly of Austin, died Wednesday, June 26th at age 97. She was born July 25, 1921, in Lisbon, LA, to James Crad and Minnie Clements Fowler. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, James Traxel Stevens after almost 66 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Barry and wife Gayla, of West Monroe, LA; daughter and former son-in-law, Linda Menn and Harry Menn of The Woodlands, TX; granddaughters, April Menn Dickerman (Ralph) of The Woodlands, TX; Jessica Stevens Thurman (Matt) of Ruston, LA; Jennifer Stevens Juneau (John) of Fort Worth, TX; and Jacqueline Stevens Kitchingham (Brock) of Monroe, LA and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Sharon, LA, Saturday, June 29th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 28, 2019