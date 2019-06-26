HAWKINS, Maydella Amy Maydella Amy Hawkins passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maydella was born on October 13, 1933. At the tender age of 8 she came to know Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior. From that time on she committed her entire life to serve him as Lord with all her heart. Her life will be celebrated on June 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Hankamer-Fleming Chapel, Texas Baptist Children's Home, located at 1101 N. May's (Hwy 79 & N. Mays) Round Rock, TX 78664. Reception to follow. She will be remembered by her loving husband, Jerry Ray Hawkins, her sister Millie Landrum, her sons: Asa (Donna) Hunt IV, David (Robin) Hunt, John (Angie) Hunt, Mark (Cindy) Weaver and Matthew (Meredith) Weaver, and her stepchildren: Jerry (Cindy) Hawkins and Teresa (Robert) Smiley. She will be remembered as Granny by Justin Hunt, Jessica (Eddie) Cordia, Jonathan Hunt, Luke Hunt, Hannah Hunt, Amanda (Matthew) Keeter, David (Olivia) Hunt, Rebecca (Ryan) Shue, Jennifer (Travis)Miller, Mark (Megan) Weaver, Morgan (Kevin) Ippen, Jack Weaver, BlakeWeaver, Erik Smiley, Maxwell Smiley, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Hawkins, Ryan Hawkins, Heather Hawkins, as well as many loving great-grandchildren. She was recently greeted in Heaven by her grandchildren, Samuel Morgan Hunt, Ruth Elizabeth Weaver, Daniel AsherWeaver, and her siblings: Ralph, James, Hilda and Harriet. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary