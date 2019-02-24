SIMONSEN, M.D., Rodney Jesse Rodney Jesse Simonsen, M.D., passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born to Dorothy & Rodney Merrell Simonsen on April 6, 1938, in Logan, Utah. Rod began a lifelong Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation practice in Austin in 1974, following service as a physician in the U.S. Air Force, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. Rod was devoted to his family and faith, and spent a lifetime of service to others professionally and personally. He is deeply loved and will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helga Dahl Simonsen; sisters Linda Lysne and Tina Ogden; and his five sons and two daughters, with their spouses and families including 26 grandchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, March 1, from 5-7pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 2, at 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 E. Rutherford Lane, Austin, TX 78753. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Rod's memory to organizations he was passionate about in life: St. David's Foundation (stdavidsfoundation.org); Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (hopkinsmedicine.org/support); University of Utah Health's Rehabilitation Center (healthcare.utah.edu/rehab/); or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund (ldsphilanthropies.org/missionary). Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary