FINLEON, Melvin "Mel" LeRoy Melvin "Mel" LeRoy Finleon, 66, of Georgetown passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 8, 1953, in Longmont, Colorado, to Clarence and Velma Finleon. Mel graduated from Longmont High School in 1972 and worked as a cook at Mr. Steak. Soon Mel began his life long career at IBM in Longmont and moved to Austin, Texas, where he retired after 36 years. He married love of his life, Janet (Pickel) Finleon, on March 27, 1999. He had a passion for music, scuba diving, traveling, and playing the guitar. Mel was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ron and sister Judy Finleon. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Janet Finleon; son Kyle and wife Mariah Finleon; daughter Kristi Finleon; son Kent and wife Debbie Groves; son Keith and wife Angela Groves; grandchildren Casey and husband Travis Lee; Merik Motley and Kannon Finleon; great-grand child Cora Lee and his dog, Bacca. A celebration of Mel's life will be announced at a later date on Facebook via Janet Finleon and Kyle Michael Finleon. To share memories and words of comfort with the family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020