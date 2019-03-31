LEE, Melanie Cole Born to Julian Francis Cole and JoAnn Waller Cole on April 15, 1953, in Boulder, Colorado, Melanie was reared with her three siblings in Midland, Texas. She and her family shared many special times together at home, with grandparents, and on tripsindeed, some of her most cherished memories. And like her siblings, Melanie played tennis while in high school and, after graduation, attended The University of Texas at Austin. There, she earned a B.S. in Elementary Education which, along with further Spanish coursework in Mexico, served her well over the years in teaching numerous students, stateside and abroad, initially in Denver, then in Oman, Pakistan, and Thailand, and finally in Texas following her return to the States and the end of her marriage to Billy Tom Womack, Jr. A few years later, Melanie was blessed to meet and marry Lonny Dwayne Lee. They resided in the quiet, neighborly community of Highlands, and until Lonny's health worsened, worked together on real estate appraisals. After his untimely death in 2007, Melanie resumed teaching, primarily in Channelview, where she worked as a substitute teacher before her own health began to decline in 2017. She regarded her teaching and the education of her students very seriously, and also appreciated the invaluable assistance received from her colleagues, at those and other schools. Trips taken with her mother and other family over the years, close to home and far away, forged lasting memories for all. And through her travel, work, and time spent abroad, Melanie developed a deep-seated appreciation of and respect for other cultures. Aptly described by one of her physicians as a "gentle soul," Melanie was also kind, compassionate, and sensitive, easily moved by the plights of others. She tended to speak softly and seldom, at times revealing her quick-witted sense of humor. Never far from books or crossword puzzles, Melanie enjoyed both immensely with the aid of her keen intellect, and delighted in other simple pleasures, always in awe of God's wondrous creation. She especially adored all sorts of creatures, including her last precious cats, Ginger and Sammy, whose passing preceded her own, and truly treasured her faith and family, profoundly grateful for the support of both and other blessings that enriched her life. On January 27, 2019, Melanie passed away unexpectedly in Deer Park, Texas, where she had moved this past summer, having been particularly blessed to live the last months of her life at Providence Town Square, a lovely, peaceful 55+ community with caring staff. Though we deeply mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and all about her that was endearing and unique, knowing that she is now at peace, spared of further suffering. Melanie was laid to rest in a family plot alongside her beloved late father at Balmorhea Cemetery in Balmorhea, Texas, at the foot of the Davis Mountains. Also preceding her in death were her grandparents, Dr. John Leroy and Mary Julia Waller of Austin, and Jefferson Petty and Edna Burch Cole of Balmorhea, besides other relatives. Survivors include her cherished mother, JoAnn Cole; siblings Cathryn, Jeffrey, and Gary Cole; sisters-in-law Charlene Cole, Beth Pringle, and Yvonne Lantz; her favorite (and only) nephew Brandon Cole; and other family, Leonard Atkinson as well as Rose Jeans, who both held special places in her heart. A memorial service for the family was held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas on March 28, 2019. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary