Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Leander 10000 RM 2243.
Melanie Gail Wooster


1966 - 2019
WOOSTER, Melanie Gail Melanie Gail Wooster 53, of Leander, TX died Tuesday September 3, 2019. She was born in Georgetown, TX on May 22, 1966 to Louis and Betty Lohmann. She is survived by her husband Rick, son Shaun, mother Betty, brother Doug and his wife Fay, sisters Kathy, Cindi and her husband BJ, brother-in-law Don, sister-in-law Debbie, 5 nephews, 2 nieces and 1 great niece. She was preceded in death by her father Louis, brothers John and Clifford and her son Andy. She loved her dogs Little S and Cowboy. Memorial services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Leander 10000 RM 2243.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019
