RYCHLIK, Melanie Melanie was born in Pottersbar, Hertfordshire England, on April 12 in a year she had no intention of revealing, to Dennis and Brenda Puddefoot. After a childhood in South Africa she attended Weber State University in Utah on full tennis scholarship, and eventually settled in Texas. She led a highly successful career in a field she loved, recruiting, beginning as a branch manager with Kelly Services and eventually recruiting director for New York Life, Metlife, and Northwestern Mutual. She married her best friend, Greg Rychlik in 2012. Melanie lived and loved every minute of life to the utmost. She was an accomplished tennis player, playing competitively at both the 4.5 and 5.0 levels. A passionate animal lover, she enjoyed wine, telling a good story (with a little embellishment), astrology, and was active in her community, volunteering with CASA, Make a Wish, and Mobile Loaves & Fishes. Melanie was always very close with her parents, and she was thrilled when they announced their plans to move to Austin. Last month her Dad passed away, a devastating loss for her. Tragically, Melanie passed away three weeks later, before she was able to move her mom close by, as they had planned. She is survived by her husband, Greg; their three Labs Jake, Suh, and Bo; her mother, Brenda; sister Tracy and her husband, John; and nieces Sammie and Lexi. A Celebration of Life will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 6909 W Courtyard Drive, at 1:00 on Thursday, September 19th. Reception to follow.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019