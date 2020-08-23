1/1
Melba Faye Philips Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Melba Faye Philips Moore Melba Faye Philips Moore, known as Faye by friends and family, passed away on August 17, 2019. She was born in Smithville, Texas on February 3, 1925 to Robert C. and Dolly Philips. Faye was the second of four children: eldest sister, Eleanor Philips Atchison, younger sister, Earnestine Philips Kornfuehrer, and younger brother, Robert C. Philips, Jr. Faye moved to Austin around 1936 and attended Austin High School. She married Maxie Hiram Moore on September 4, 1943 and they had a son, Bobby Duane Moore, on December 16, 1944. She worked with her husband at their insurance adjustment business, Magee & Moore Adjusters. She also worked at her son's wholesale carpet and flooring business, Longhorn Carpet Distributors. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, especially for football games or trips to Las Vegas. She was an avid fan of Texas sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Oilers and Texans, but especially loved the University of Texas Longhorns. The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors who helped care for Faye. She was a very friendly, loving person to all and will be missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Maxie Hiram Moore on October 9, 2017 and most recently, her son Bobby Moore on July 12, 2019. She was laid to rest next to them in Phillips Cemetery in Dripping Springs, TX on Monday August 26, 2019.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved