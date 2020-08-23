In Loving Memory of Melba Faye Philips Moore Melba Faye Philips Moore, known as Faye by friends and family, passed away on August 17, 2019. She was born in Smithville, Texas on February 3, 1925 to Robert C. and Dolly Philips. Faye was the second of four children: eldest sister, Eleanor Philips Atchison, younger sister, Earnestine Philips Kornfuehrer, and younger brother, Robert C. Philips, Jr. Faye moved to Austin around 1936 and attended Austin High School. She married Maxie Hiram Moore on September 4, 1943 and they had a son, Bobby Duane Moore, on December 16, 1944. She worked with her husband at their insurance adjustment business, Magee & Moore Adjusters. She also worked at her son's wholesale carpet and flooring business, Longhorn Carpet Distributors. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, especially for football games or trips to Las Vegas. She was an avid fan of Texas sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Oilers and Texans, but especially loved the University of Texas Longhorns. The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors who helped care for Faye. She was a very friendly, loving person to all and will be missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Maxie Hiram Moore on October 9, 2017 and most recently, her son Bobby Moore on July 12, 2019. She was laid to rest next to them in Phillips Cemetery in Dripping Springs, TX on Monday August 26, 2019.



