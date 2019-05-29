Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Melba June Sampson

Melba June Sampson Obituary
SAMPSON, Melba June 90, passed Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Austin and a member of Northwest Hills Church of Christ for over 45 years. June was born in Big Springs, TX on December 30, 1928. She completed high school in Knott, TX in 1946. Graduated from Charity Hospital in New Orleans, LA in 1949. Married in Big Springs, TX on August 4, 1951. Her husband was a military aviator and they lived many places from Iceland to Hawaii. Richard Sampson Sr. retired in Austin, TX in 1973. With the traveling, June had let her nursing license expire and decided to go back to work for six months to get her license reinstated and began work at Breckenridge Emergency Room. She loved so much the work and the people that she continued working for 20 years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sampson Sr. Survivors: one son, Richard Sampson Jr., granddaughter, Kim Sampson, granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kristy and Brent McRoberts and one great-grandson, Richard McRoberts. Visitation will be on Friday, May 31st from 6-8pm and a Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 1st at 2 pm. The funeral will be at Cook-Walden funeral home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78752. The family requests donations on her behalf be made to the World Bible School, PO Box 2169, Cedar Park, TX 78630.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 29, 2019
