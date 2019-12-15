Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
126 W. Oltorf
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Meziere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Marie Meziere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba Marie Meziere Obituary
MEZIERE, Melba Marie Age 99 1/2 Of Austin, TX was called home on December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years Eugene L. Meziere, SR. and her son Robert S. Sherrod. She is survived by her sons Macklyn Sherrod, Richard Meziere and wife Joanne, Gene Meziere Jr., David Meziere, her daughters; Janet Garbutt and husband John, Debra Meziere, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her smart cat Joe. Visitation will be Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 S. Congress Ave Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Tuesday at 7pm Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday December 18, 2019 10:00 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. 126 W. Oltorf Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -