MEZIERE, Melba Marie Age 99 1/2 Of Austin, TX was called home on December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years Eugene L. Meziere, SR. and her son Robert S. Sherrod. She is survived by her sons Macklyn Sherrod, Richard Meziere and wife Joanne, Gene Meziere Jr., David Meziere, her daughters; Janet Garbutt and husband John, Debra Meziere, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her smart cat Joe. Visitation will be Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 S. Congress Ave Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Tuesday at 7pm Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday December 18, 2019 10:00 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. 126 W. Oltorf Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019