COX, Melba Marrs Melba Marrs Cox, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away January 23, 2020. She was 98 years young. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 3 pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX. **Full obituary to be printed on Sunday, February 9.** In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church of Austin or the . "Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs without fear of the future. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:25-29
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 5, 2020