HENNIG, Melburn Ray Melburn Ray Hennig, age 91, lived a full life; he passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born December 16, 1928 to Otto Hennig and Adele Bohne in Coryell County, Texas. He was a business owner of Heart of Texas Music Inc. On December 16th, 1987, the State of Texas designated this date as 'Ray Hennig Day' in honor of his 59th birthday for his exceptional work in promoting Texas' music industry and it's musicians. He was a Veteran and received the Legion of Honor Award from the Four Chaplains, a Masonic Lodge member, Shriner, past commander of American Legion Post, and avid member of Lutheran faith. In the 1950's, he opened a lumber store and was a builder for thirteen years. His passion grew for music as he learned to play guitar. He opened his first music store in McGregor in 1963 and expanded to other locations including Waco, Temple, as well as Austin in 1974. The Austin location was an anchor store for local and legendary musicians. He promoted and helped struggling musicians find affordable equipment and played a significant role in growing Austin into a musician-friendly town that calls itself 'The Live Music Capital of the World'. He was recognized with honors in the Texas Music Hall of Fame and known as the 'Godfather' of Texas music. Ray leaves behind a legacy of memories and relationships that helped define Austin's music scene for the past 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Wesley, Leslie, Leo Hennig; sisters: Tenie Faye Phillips and Ruby Jean Luedeker. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo. Sisters: Margie Deer and Joyce Wiethorn; and Brother: Tommy Hennig. Sons: Steven Hennig and wife, Ann; and Shane Hennig. Daughters: DeeAnn White; Debbie Farmer and husband, Kevin. Grandchildren: Shannon Hornsby and husband, Shawn; Zachary, Brittany, Landon Hennig; Devin White; Bailey and Dylan Farmer. Great-granddaughter, Harper Hornsby. A memorial to celebrate his life will be announced at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts may be sent to a Music in promoting the welfare of musicians in Ray Hennig's name. LINK:https://beautybybailey512.wixsite.com/rayhennig
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2020