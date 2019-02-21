GREGORY, Melissa S. Melissa Sharita Gregory was born November 9, 1982 in Austin, Texas to Roy and Annette Gregory. Melissa received her formal education in the Austin Independent School District. She was a William Elementary Wildcat, Bedichek Bobcat, and a Class of 2000 Crockett Cougar graduate. Melissa was a very active student participating in band, student council, management internship program, and basketball. Melissa is a 2004 graduate of the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Production. Melissa was also a junior and senior girl scout. Melissa gave her life to Christ in her teens at Zion Rest Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor R.E. Foster. She later worshipped at the Gateway Church and currently attended Shoreline Church. Currently, she was an enrollment counselor for Western Governors University. Melissa greatest joy was being a mother. Melissa traveled far and near to see her girls participate in their many activities. Melissa loved to read and watch sports in her spare time. Melissa leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Diavionne and Desirae; loving father, Roy Gregory; loving mother, Annette Gregory; loving great aunt, Mable Neal; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, February 22nd. The Celebration of her Life Service will be10 AM on Saturday, February 23rd at Zion Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Interment will be 11AM Monday, February 25th at Garden of Memories North in Kerrville, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Melissa's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary