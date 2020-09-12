1/1
Melva Joyce Baker Frazier
FRAZIER, Melva Joyce Baker 9/12/1934 to 7/21/2020 Born in Bertram, Texas to farmers Hubert Clarence Baker and Myrtle Rose Montgomery. Melva was the final survivor of nine children; her siblings were Clemma, Vernon, Herman, Ima Jewell, Melvin, Glenn, Chlodelle and Maurice Baker. A visit to Hawaii in 1968 gave Melva an epiphany, and her family moved there within that year. As much as she loved Texas, she felt more at home in the Hawaiian environment and culture. A lie about her age got Melva her first job at age 13. She was always 'involved': head cheerleader in junior high, an officer in golf and social clubs and in community organizations. Melva believed in giving back, and volunteered throughout her adulthood and retirement(s) for charitable organizations such as Hospice, S.A.F.E. and Drive a Senior. She also was such a gracious hostess; so fun to see her dazzle. Melva took up golf at age forty and loved it almost as much as she loved her children. She boasted about how she played from the men's tees and usually outdrove them. The Baker Family Reunion was a big priority for Melva; she was and should be proud of her family's closeness and values. Melva's family and friends benefitted so enormously from her immense ability to love. Her loss leaves not a hole but a chasm. Survived by children Roseanne Uli'i, Sheri Frazier (Michel Hess) and Scott Frazier (Lois). She was Tutu to grandchildren Keala, Rylee, Lehua, Kawehi, Kulamanu and Kelsi, step-grandchildren Dani, Jason, Heather and Holly, 10 great-grandkids, 2 step-great-grandkids, 5 'hanai' great-grandkids, and one great-great grandson born this June. Melva has donated her body to a medical university; her ashes will be scattered in Hawaii at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be donated to the Hawaii Food Bank or the Central Texas Food Bank.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 12, 2020.
