YOUNG JR., Melvin Charles Melvin Charles Young, Jr., 38, of Austin died Thursday, March 5th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 30, 1981, a son of Melvin Young, Sr. and the late Twila (Moore) Moore. He was the husband of Ciara Tysha (Williams) Young. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2PM on Monday, March 16th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, March 15th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020