WARD, Melvin Curtis Melvin Curtis Ward died on June 19, 2019. Born on October 4, 1917 in Pflugerville, TX, he was a long time resident of Austin. His final years were spent with family in Longview, TX, celebrating his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He married Margaret Hobbs Ward in 1941 and they made Austin their home for over 64 years. He joined the Army Air Corp and served in World War II in the Philippines. He was honorably discharged on October 23, 1945. Melvin and Margaret joined Hyde Park Baptist in 1952 and attended there for many years. Melvin taught Men's Sunday School for decades, served as a deacon and was a Godly man. They also were part of a mission seed church from Hyde Park Baptist at University Hills Baptist Church and most recently attended Austin Baptist Church. They owned and operated Capitol Toy House, which he started in 1953, and later acquired Gulf Toy House in Houston, Tx. He is survived by two sons, Phil Ward, Mel Ward and his wife, Peggy Ward, grandson Justin Ward, wife, Sarah Ward, and great-grandsons, Crosby and Crockett Ward. He is preceded in death by, the love of his life, Margaret Ward, and daughter-in-law, Ms. Phil (Lindy) Ward and many close family and loved ones. Graveside services will be officiated by Dr. David Procter, of Austin Baptist Church, at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery Parks Cemetery at 9:30 am on June 28, 2019. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 27, 2019