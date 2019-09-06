|
DEMPS, Melvin Lee "Goat" Melvin L. Demps, 79, of Taylor, died Monday, September 2nd. He was born in Hutto, TX on May 8, 1940, a son of the late Ruth Mae (Tanksley) and Wesley Demps. He was the husband of Juanita (Sanchez) Demps. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 7th at Church of Christ - HWY 95 in Taylor, TX with Benjamin Dossy officiating. Public Viewing 2 PM to 6 PM on Friday, September 6th at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor, TX. Interment at Taylor City Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Demps family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019