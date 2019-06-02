ECKHOFF, Melvin Melvin Eckhoff was born on October 14, 1928 and passed on from us after more than 90 years on May 29, 2019 from complications related to Parkinson's. Melvin is survived by his children; Mel and Christina Eckhoff, Pam and Neal Wood, Chris and Catherine Eckhoff; and his grandchildren, Melissa Aston, Charlotte Vanderhoof, Brad and Chris Wood, Christen and Collin Eckhoff; and great-grandson, Tyler Wood. He is pre-deceased by wife of 57 years Nancy Eckhoff and grandson Cason Eckhoff. "Pa" was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family and to all that met him. He was remarried to Lydia Blanchard, who also predeceased him. Melvin retired from the State of Texas after 35 years, and from the Naval Reserve, as a Warrant Officer, after 40 years. A talented woodworker, Melvin carved biblical figures for Sunday school classes along with native birds of Texas. A lifelong member of St. David's Church, he served as a Senior Warden and Lay Reader. He supported the Boy Scouts, DeMolays, Masons, and volunteered in political campaigns and at polling centers. The family wants to thank all of Melvin's caretakers and administrators at Westminster Manor. His funeral will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donation to St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E.8th Street, Austin TX 78701 and Capitol Area Parkinson's 1130 Camino La Costa #367, Austin, TX 78752. Obituary and guestbook online at: http://wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary