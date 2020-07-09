KING JR., Melvin "Sugar Bear" Melvin King, Jr., 51 of Austin died Friday, July 3rd. He was born in Austin, TX on June 29, 1969, a son of the late Rose Etta (Byrd) and Melvin King, Sr. Melvin was the husband of Tonya (Brooks) King. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, July 10th. The Family Celebration of His Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/melvinking
) will be 2PM on Saturday, July 11th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor G.V. Clark officiating. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.