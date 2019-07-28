Home

MASON, Melvin Lee Melvin Lee Mason, 90, of Austin, died Saturday, July 20th. He was born in Liberty Hill, TX on March 6, 1929, a son of the late Pinkie (Gadison) and Johnnie Mason. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Alma Marie (Dukes) Mason. They were known as"The Love Birds". His life will be celebrated at High Noon on Tuesday, July 30th at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Basil Aguza, MSP officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery Pflugerville, TX. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered to 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 on Monday July 29th, starting at 4:00 p.m. with the Rosary starting at 6:30pm. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Melvin had selected his adopted son, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence years before his life transition.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019
