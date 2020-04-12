|
MCDONALD, Melvin "Ray" Melvin McDonald, 67, of Manor died Tuesday, April 7th He was born in Austin, TX on November 3, 1952, a son of the late Ann Jo and Alvin McDonald. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, April 15th. Interment will be private. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020