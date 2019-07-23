HILL, Melvina Maxfield Melvina Maxfield Hill, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Fort Worth, Texas. Melvina was 98 years of age. Melvina was born on October 19, 1920 in Blevins, Arkansas to the late Newton Maxfield and Felicia (Fowlks) Maxfield. Melivna was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was a lifelong devoted member of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church. She can be forever remembered for her passion for gardening, baking and sewing. Additionally she was the family caregiver and made it her personal business to attend to the needs of those in her community, and her personal friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was united in marriage to Monwell Sylvester Hill on April 14, 1940. She is survived by her sons, Charles Melvin Hill and his wife Carol, Robert Newton Hill and his significant other,Linda, both of Austin, Texas, daughter, Bettye Marie Sinegal and her husband Edward of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren; as well as may extended family members and close friends. Melvina was preceded in death by her parents Newton and Felecia Maxfield and step-mother Louise Maxfield her siblings, Clifford Wicks, Opal Taylor Baker, Mary Ann Bonner, Jeroma Bonner, Nadine Brown Drummond, Clarence Maxfield, Ira Maxfield, Nathaniel Maxfield, Henry Bonner and Calvin Bonner. A Celebratory Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. With Rev. Ronald L. Wicks officiating. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Memorial Contributions in Melvina's name may be made to the Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you may leave condolences and share memories with Melvina's family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 23, 2019