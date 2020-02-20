Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Merced Ojeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merced Ojeda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merced Ojeda Obituary
OJEDA, Merced "M.O." "I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the Faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV) Merced's earthly journey ended Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 77 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Ojeda and Heriberta Mendoza Ojeda; brothers Lorenzo, Apolinar, and Santiago "Jimmy" Ojeda, and daughter-in-law, Irma Ojeda. He leaves behind his wife Lupe of 56 years; his sons Christopher Rene Ojeda (Yvonne) and Joe Albert Ojeda; his siblings: Janie Aleman (Buddy), Mary Cruz (Frank), John Paul Ojeda (Nina), Sylvia Mojica (Henry), Julio Ojeda (Mary Alice), Victor Ojeda (Leticia), Emma Menchaca (Noe), Maria "Maggie," Lucy (Duvi), and Gloria Ojeda; his grandchildren: Jazmine Janie Ojeda (Fiancé Clay Stewart), Demi Laura Ojeda (Fiancé Eric Castro), Zachary Ojeda (Megan), and Alyssa Ojeda; great grandson Eric (EJ) Castro, Jr.; and a great granddaughter expected in May; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. For the last 18+ years, he worked at American Bolt in Counter Sales. A heartfelt thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Jackson and Dane for their support and generosity during the last year of Merced's life. Merced's family is grateful to Encompass Home Health Care, especially Nurse Mary, for her exceptional care and extraordinary work. Pallbearers will be Clay Stewart and Eric Castro; and nephews Javier Cruz, Greg Ojeda, Carlos Mojica and Estevan Ojeda. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home (South 1st). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, presided by the Reverend James Martin, CSC. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merced's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -