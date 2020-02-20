|
OJEDA, Merced "M.O." "I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the Faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV) Merced's earthly journey ended Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 77 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Ojeda and Heriberta Mendoza Ojeda; brothers Lorenzo, Apolinar, and Santiago "Jimmy" Ojeda, and daughter-in-law, Irma Ojeda. He leaves behind his wife Lupe of 56 years; his sons Christopher Rene Ojeda (Yvonne) and Joe Albert Ojeda; his siblings: Janie Aleman (Buddy), Mary Cruz (Frank), John Paul Ojeda (Nina), Sylvia Mojica (Henry), Julio Ojeda (Mary Alice), Victor Ojeda (Leticia), Emma Menchaca (Noe), Maria "Maggie," Lucy (Duvi), and Gloria Ojeda; his grandchildren: Jazmine Janie Ojeda (Fiancé Clay Stewart), Demi Laura Ojeda (Fiancé Eric Castro), Zachary Ojeda (Megan), and Alyssa Ojeda; great grandson Eric (EJ) Castro, Jr.; and a great granddaughter expected in May; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. For the last 18+ years, he worked at American Bolt in Counter Sales. A heartfelt thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Jackson and Dane for their support and generosity during the last year of Merced's life. Merced's family is grateful to Encompass Home Health Care, especially Nurse Mary, for her exceptional care and extraordinary work. Pallbearers will be Clay Stewart and Eric Castro; and nephews Javier Cruz, Greg Ojeda, Carlos Mojica and Estevan Ojeda. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home (South 1st). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, presided by the Reverend James Martin, CSC. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2020