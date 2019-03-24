Home

Merial Parrish


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merial Parrish Obituary
PARRISH, Merial Merial Parrish, 75, of Hutto, died Monday, March 18th. She was born in Refugio, TX on January 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Mitchell) Bland and the late John Cliff Bland. A Celebration Service of her life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 23rd at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 8500 Cameron Road, Austin, Tx. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered Friday to 1300 East 12th Street, Austin, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Merial's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019
