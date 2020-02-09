|
FRANKE, Pastor Merle George Pastor Merle George Franke died and entered the fulfillment of his baptism on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Merle was born in Arthur, North Dakota on October 6, 1924 to Max and Louise Franke. He graduated from Carthage College, Carthage Illinois, and from Northwestern Seminary, Minneapolis, Minnesota, before being ordained into the Lutheran Church (ELCA). While in Minneapolis he met Virginia (Ginna) Mollan; they were wed on May 18, 1947. Merle and Ginna had five children and were married for 72 years. Pastor Franke served congregations in the U.S Virgin Islands (St. Croix and St. Thomas), in Minnesota, worked for the Lutheran Church Board in Chicago, and was pastor of First English Lutheran and associate pastor of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran in Austin. A resident of Hyde Park for 47 years, he helped form the Hyde Park Neighborhood Association, which works to preserve the unique and historic character of the community. Merle was an excellent singer, an author of a dozen books of poetic sermons and prayers, a handball and softball player, an avid gardener, and a good neighbor. His generous spirit, infectious sense of humor, keen intellect, kind heart, and enduring love of God and of people will be greatly missed. Merle was preceded in death by his mother and father, Max and Louise Franke, his siblings and their spouses Florence Jendro (Mark), Doris Lysing (Gary), Lloyd Franke (Lucy), Jim Franke (Connie), and Eileen Grund (Burt), by his brother in law, Jim Turner, and his daughter-in-law Coral Franke. He is survived by his wife Virginia Mollan Franke, sister, Myrna Turner, his children Jim (Stuart) Franke, Becky (Ray) Greathouse, Steve Franke, Gwen (Bruce) Flory, and Kris (Don) Hill; his grandchildren Matthew (Tina) Flory, Tyler Flory, Ashleigh (Brian) Abadie, Henry (Desitiny) Greathouse, Liselle (Chase) Andries, and Nick Franke, as well as eight great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, 3001 Whitis Avenue, on Saturday, February 15, 3:00 pm, the Reverend Michael Coffey presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Disaster Relief.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020