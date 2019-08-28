|
|
RUCKER, Merle LaBeth Austin resident Merle LaBeth Rucker, died August 10, 2019, at age 91. Merle was born on May 24, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert Worsham Steen and Inis Leo "Hoy" Walker. She grew up with two sisters, Robbie (Steen) Touchett and Inis (Steen) Wright. Merle was the middle child as her younger brother, Prince, died in childhood due to Bright's disease. She met Ross Rucker in Eastland, Texas where they married. In the early years of their marriage, they moved to Monahans, Texas, where they would make their home for the next 25 years. The Ruckers were active in this small West Texas town participating in church and community activities. Merle enjoyed preparing food for church lunches following the services at First United Methodist Church. When Ross and Merle had two children, Merle was active in baking cookies from elementary through high school for her children's parties or bake sales of the high school band. Ross and Merle moved to College Station as empty nesters where they worked for Texas A&M University. Ross had an opportunity to work for the Texas Department of Aging in Austin so they moved to the capital city. After a few years, Ross retired from the department so he and Merle could enjoy retirement. Ross had a stroke in 2006 and died after a short illness. At the time of his passing, Merle and Ross had been married for 52 years. As her age progressed, Merle received daily visits from Meals on Wheels in Austin. The delivery drivers took their time to visit with Merle. She appreciated the time, kind attention and hot meals these volunteers brought to her home. The family wishes to thank all of these volunteers for their many kindnesses. Merle is survived by her son, Roger Lindsay Rucker of Austin, Texas and her daughter, Rebecca Kay Rucker of Houston, Texas. Survivors include a niece and three nephews, Diane Wright of Fort Worth, Texas; Mike Wright and his wife, Nita of Arizona; Dickie Wright of Arizona; Robert Touchett and his wife, Iona, of Houston, Texas; and Tommy Touchett and his son, Nelson (great- nephew) of Austin, Texas. Merle is preceded in death by her husband, James Ross Rucker, her sisters, Robbie Touchett and Inis Wright, her mother Inis Leo "Hoy" Walker, her father Robert Worsham Steen, and her brother, Prince Steen. A memorial service will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The funeral home is located at 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Meals on Wheels Central Texas, 3227 East 5th Street, Austin, Texas 78702. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 28, 2019