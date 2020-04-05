Home

More Obituaries for Merwyn Foster
Merwyn Ray Foster

Merwyn Ray Foster Obituary
FOSTER, Merwyn Ray Merwyn Ray Foster was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved living in retirement on the lake spending quiet evenings enjoying the sunsets over the water. He also spent many wonderful times traveling seeing the sites with his long time companion, Sophia Schulze, in their travel trailer. He was a computer whiz and could be found tinkering on just about anything. He loved helping people with their computers. One of his shining accomplishments was working on the Apollo project at NASA in Houston. He retired from IBM after more than 25 years. Merwyn passed from this life on March 28, 2020 at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer. He had been residing in Granite Shoals, TX. He was born in Grapeland, Anderson Co., Texas. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Gregory, his mother, Bracie Denson Foster, and two brothers, Johnny Foster and Kenneth Foster. He is survived by daughters, Debra (David) Brady of Birmingham, AL, Elaina (Jon) Peeks of Little Rock, AR and Cindy (Matthew) Kennedy of Greenville, SC, his companion, Sophia Schulze of Granite Shoals, TX and his sister, Sandra Herod of Palestine, TX. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetary Chapel in Percilla, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
