HUMPHREY, Meta Meta Humphrey, a native of the Texas Hill Country, was born in Comfort, Texas, back when the kids took the family buckboard to school each day. Her parents were Anna Rusch and Ernest Rusch of Comfort. Meta married Dan Oran Humphrey in 1945 in San Antonio, Texas at the end of Dan's Navy service in World War II. Meta passed away on October 2, 2020. Mamie, as her family and friends called her, spent her professional life in downtown Austin as an accomplished manager in the retail business. She also found time for service in the Order of the Eastern Star alongside her husband, Dan, who was also a Free Mason. Meta is predeceased by her husband, Dan O. Humphrey and her beloved nephew, Gary Bushell. Meta is survived by her niece, Beverly Blevins of Thorndale; nephew Ralph Meckel, of Canyon Lake; great nephew Alex Eckert, of Houston; great niece Rebecca Lacey, and numerous other loving nieces and nephews, all of Austin. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on October 9, 2020 at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Due to the current COVID protocols, guests are required to wear protective face masks at all times and practice the recommended six-foot social distancing.



