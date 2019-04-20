PEABODY, Michael Allen Michael Allen Peabody passed away peacefully at his home in Austin on April 11, 2019. Mike was born on January 4, 1950 in Valparaiso, Indiana to William Howard Peabody, Sr., and Bernice Lorraine Blachly-Peabody. Mike attended college at Western New Mexico University on a basketball scholarship and moved to the Austin area in 1977. He was a prolific artist and illustrator and displayed his watercolors at art shows across central Texas. Mike also worked as a contractor and designed and built several homes in the Austin area. He travelled to northern California for extended stays on various geological expeditions. He loved jazz and live music and was a skilled dancer who frequented local dance halls. He was a loyal friend and always willing to lend a helping hand. His keen sense of humor and kindness of spirit will be remembered by all those fortunate enough to have had him in their lives. Mike will be deeply missed by his wife Henrike and her family in Houston, Washington DC, and Germany. He is survived by his four brothers and their families in Arizona, Indiana, and Montana. All will cherish his memory. A gathering to celebrate Mike's life will be held at his home in Austin on May 4, 2019 and his ashes will be interred at Blachly Cemetery in Union Township in Porter County, Indiana. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary