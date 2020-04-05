|
|
ROBERTS, Michael Anthony Michael Anthony Roberts, 61, of Austin died Thursday, April 2nd. He was born in Austin, TX on April 3, 1958, a son of Donald Ray Fowler and the late Ola Mae Roberts. Family Graveside Services 2 PM on Friday, April 10th at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Thursday, April 9th. Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020