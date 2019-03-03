SAMPECK, Michael Anthony December 23, 1938 February 25, 2019 Michael "Mike" "Mickey" Sampeck died peacefully surrounded by his wife and family on 2/25/2019 in San Antonio, Texas at a young, very active age of 80. Mike is survived by his wife, Marie, and children: Michael P. and wife Janice, Cynthia Warren, Joseph and wife Danette, Stephen, David and wife Ana, Daniel and his youngest Anthony. His family grew over the years from 8 children to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan (2017). He is a graduate of Hartford Public High School, class of 1956. He was popular among his classmates and served as captain of his football team. He entered the Army National Guard shortly after graduation. He married his love of 58 years, Marie Cacciapuoti, from Putnam, CT. This started their lifelong love and worldwide adventure together. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel while serving his country in various assignments in Military Police, Criminal Investigation Division and as Provost Marshall. He showed his family the world during his career and gave his children a priceless form of education through experience not found in books. Education was important to him and he never stopped in his pursuit of learning with a bachelor's and master's degrees. After 20 years of military service, he went on to serve another 20 years with the IRS. Retiring from the IRS, he devoted his time to his family and to personal health and exercise. He worked out at the gym 5 days a week, more than the average 20-year-old. He served as an inspiration and example to his children on maintaining their health and well-being. With retirement, he had no problem in taking on the home front in support and devotion to his wife as she continued employment in the USPS. He was an avid and selfless supporter for his daughter, Susan, and Rainbow House, donating his time and skills, after her head injury. He also learned to cook his wife's favorite fudge. That's another romantic story. His children remember him as a hardworking, devoted, father who would do anything for his kids and who encouraged them to pursue their goals especially in education. Mike loved to read, it was one of his favorite past times. He was also fond of gadgets, the technical age suited him well. He loved traveling with Marie. They especially loved their trips to Florida and home to Connecticut. A visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. FUNERAL MASS MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2019 10:00 AM OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life. Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Brain Injury Alliance 9050 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Bldg 3, Ste 130 Austin, TX 78759 You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary