STAPLES, Michael Charles Age 57, of Austin died Thursday, November 5th. He was born in Austin, TX on September 1, 1963, a son of Ruth Staples and the late Horace DeShay. The Memorial Service of his Life (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/michaelstaples) will be 11AM on Saturday, November 14th at Providence District Primitive Baptist Tabernacle in Bastrop, TX. Attendees are asked to wear his favorite colors, Red & White. There will be no public viewing. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E. 12th Street, Austin on Friday, November 13th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.