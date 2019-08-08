|
|
DAVIS, Michael Allan Michael Allan Davis, born May 9, 1954, to Bill and Faye Davis in Georgetown Texas. Mike passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer. Mike loved fishing, bowling and watching Nascar. Mike worked part-time during high school at the Dairy Cream owned by Don & Betty Hester. Upon graduation from Round Rock High School in 1972 he started work for Billy Henna Oldsmobile which eventually became Round Rock Auto Group. Mike worked there until 2015 when the cancer forced his retirement from a job he loved. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Bill Davis. Mike is survived by his wife of 45 year, June Davis, son Paul Davis & wife Bethany, daughter Stacy Kelsaw & husband Quin. Mike is also survived by his mother, Faye Davis and sister Debbie Mondello and husband Greg, six grandchildren alongside numerous nieces & nephews. For all of us that knew Mike feel the loss of a man that would come to help you no matter the time or place. If you needed help, he was there. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 am at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel, in Georgetown, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 8, 2019