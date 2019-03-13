WIELUNSKI, Michael E. Lt Col, USAF Ret. Passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 from complications due to Dementia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael W. Wielunski and Mary Wetek and his wife, Eleanore J. Wielunski (Karlstad). He is survived by two daughters: Kären and husband Charlie Linam, son - Patrick and daughter - Erika, and Kristine and her husband Kevin Bell and sons, Christopher and Joshua, and sister, Diane Reiss. Michael spent his life devoted to the military and everything USA. After retiring out of Bergstrom AFB and serving his country for 26 years, he made sure to stay involved by serving Travis Country as a poll judge. He spent his last years in Silverado Memory Care Onion Creek where he was loved by all. Visitation is Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:30 am -11:00 am with a memorial service immediately following at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640. Interment following at 2:30 pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Michael E Wielunski to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary