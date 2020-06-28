MCELROY, Michael Edward Michael Edward McElroy ("Mike") died June 22, at his home in West Lake Hills after battling a rare and aggressive form of thyroid cancer. Mike was born on August 18, 1952, in Grand Prairie, Texas, the third of twelve children. After moving to Austin, Texas, Mike worked in state government serving as Director of the predecessor to the House Research Organization. While attending the University of Texas School of Law, Mike played intramural football with the famed "Legal Eagles" squad under the coaching of legendary legal scholar Charles Alan Wright, who became a mentor and lifelong friend. Mike also counted other members of that squad as some of his closest friends throughout his life. Following law school, Mike returned to work in government, serving as counsel to the Texas Senate Natural Resources Committee, and counsel to Railroad Commission Chairman John Poerner. In 1982, Mike and his friend and former Legal Eagle teammate Brian Sullivan formed what is now the respected boutique oil and gas law firm known as McElroy, Sullivan, Miller & Weber, LLP. Mike was very active in the bar, presenting at continuing legal education seminars and participating as a member of the Pattern Jury Charge Committee of the Oil, Gas & Energy Resource Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. He was to be Chair Elect of the Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Law Section of the State Bar - a high honor bestowed upon him by his oil and gas peers. He would have started service as Chair on June 26, 2020. Mike was responsible for establishing several significant oil and gas legal precedents, but among the most notable achievements in his storied legal career was his successful defense of the right of the family's pet donkey, Pearl, to live at their home in West Lake Hills. In addition to arguing that Pearl provided jobs in the community (for his children, specifically), Mike colorfully observed, "the record is clear that in West Lake Hills there are many other jackasses, but only Pearl has come in for a permit." A dedicated and successful lawyer, Mike's greatest passion in life were his children: Michael Andrew McElroy and Catherine Cecile McElroy. All who knew Mike were regularly regaled with updates of Andrew and Cate. At work, Mike had a strict policy - if a call came in from Cate or Andrew, let it through. Mike will be missed tremendously by so many whom he touched throughout his personal and professional life. Mike is survived by son Andrew of Austin, daughter Cate and her fiancé Kyle Darch, of Denver, numerous siblings and spouses, nieces, nephews, cousins, two aunts and an uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph McElroy, Jr. and Lillian Valek McElroy and by his wife Cathy Scott McElroy. Mike always said knowledge is power and encouraged his children to strive to educate themselves. Mike valued the education he received and supported his high school, college, and law school alma maters throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to radio station KUT or the Texas Exes scholarship fund. The family will be scheduling a celebration of life in summer of 2021. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.