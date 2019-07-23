|
|
WILSON, Michael Edward "Iron Mike" 7-27-1948-7-2-2019. Born in Fort Worth, TX. Proceeded in death by Do Dad & Princess Wilson Survived by Sister Sharon Louise Wilson & brother John David Wilson. Mike will live on in our hearts & Be remembered for his random acts of kindness "kindness is the language which the deaf can hear & blind can see" Mark Twain. Please join us in a celebration of life at Cedar Park Auto Sales (Mike's home away from home). 6753 U S 290 Austin, TX, to share stories & Mike's favorite BBQ, Saturday 7-27-2019 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm @ the car lot. Mike was a supporter of St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Travis County Animal Hospital & .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 23, 2019