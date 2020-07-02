MEDLOCK, Michael Eugene Michael Medlock, 68, of Austin died Sunday, June 28th He was born in Austin, TX on September 12, 1951, a son of the late Mary Lee (Sampson) and Marcell Medlock, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 Noon (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/michaelmedlock) on Friday, July 3rd at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Thursday, July 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.