1/1
Michael Eugene Medlock
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEDLOCK, Michael Eugene Michael Medlock, 68, of Austin died Sunday, June 28th He was born in Austin, TX on September 12, 1951, a son of the late Mary Lee (Sampson) and Marcell Medlock, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 Noon (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/michaelmedlock) on Friday, July 3rd at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Thursday, July 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved